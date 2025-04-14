1 dead, 2 seriously injured following collision on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

One person has died and two others are seriously injured following a collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough, provincial police say. (@OPP_HSD/X)

One person has died and two others are seriously injured following a collision on Highway 401 in Scarborough, provincial police say.

Police say they were called to the westbound collectors lanes at Meadowvale Road shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday after a vehicle struck a guardrail.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene while two passengers were rushed to a local trauma centre.

“We’re encouraging everyone to stick to the express lanes and please be patient with one another,” OPP Const. Taylor Konkle said in a video posted to social media.

This part of the highway will be closed for “an unknown time,” Konkle says.

Toronto OPP are asking anyone with dash cam footage or information about the collision to contact them.