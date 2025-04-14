2 people, including a pedestrian, rushed to the hospital following south Etobicoke collision

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a driver during a two-vehicle collision near Kipling and Horner avenues on April 14.

Two people, one of whom is a pedestrian, were rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in south Etobicoke late Monday afternoon, say paramedics.

The crash happened in the Mimico neighbourhood, near Kipling and Horner avenues.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 5:21 p.m.

They said that a man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle and was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run. Police later clarified that his injuries are life-threatening.

The other patient is the driver of one of the vehicles incovolved in the collision, they said.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CTV News Toronto that they transported one man to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries and another man to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Members of Traffic Services remain on scene doing their investigation and are now waiting for tow trucks to clear the scene.

Charges will be determined by the investigators at a later time, police said.

Currently, westbound Horner and southbound Kipling at Evans Avenue are blocked as police investigate and all traffic is being diverted eastbound onto Horner. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area, if possible, and take alternate routes.