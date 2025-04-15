Police search for driver after 4 pedestrians hurt in hit-and-run on TMU campus

Toronto Metropolitan University is urging people to avoid the area after four people were injured in a hit-and-run incident.

Toronto police say they are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run at a downtown university campus that left four pedestrians injured on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Nelson Mandela Walk, which is on the Toronto Metropolitan University campus, near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East.

There, officers located four pedestrians with reported injuries. Police said two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Paramedics said one of the patients was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the extent of the other person’s injuries is still unknown.

They added the other two people who were hit were assessed at the scene and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the vehicle did not remain at the scene, adding that its driver was last seen heading eastbound on Gould Street towards Church Street.

A possible description for the suspect vehicle, police say, is a green sedan with a cracked windshield.

A license plate for the vehicle in question is not available at this point, TPS said.

TMU urging people to avoid area near incident

Shortly after the incident, the university advised students, staff and faculty of an “active police investigation involving a motor vehicle accident” in the vicinity, urging them to immediate evacuate and avoid the area.

“There is no impact on classes, labs, or exams at this time. Employees should continue work as usual,” TMU said in the notice, which was posted online.

The university also told the school community that emergency responders are on scene and that further updates would be provided as they become available.“

An all-clear notification will be sent once the issue has been resolved,” it said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.