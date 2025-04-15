TMU campus hit-and-run was an ‘intentional targeting of a specific individual,’ police believe

Toronto Metropolitan University is urging people to avoid the area after four people were injured in a hit-and-run incident.

Toronto police say they believe one person was targeted by a driver who struck and injured four pedestrians on the TMU campus Tuesday afternoon before fleeing the area.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Nelson Mandela Walk, a pedestrian-only walkway near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East.

Police said officers at the scene found four pedestrians with reported injuries.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance, they said.

Paramedics said one of the patients was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The extent of the other person’s injuries is still unknown.

Police said the other two people who were hurt were assessed at the scene and did not need to be transported to the hospital.

4 pedesrians hit TMU April 15 A police investigation is underway after a driver allegedly stuck several pedestrians on the TMU campus on April 15 before fleeing the scene.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the vehicle did not remain at the scene, adding that its driver was last seen heading eastbound on Gould Street towards Church Street.

Police say suspect may have been targetting one specific individual

Speaking with reporters at the scene late Tuesday afternoon, Duty insp. Todd Jocko said while it is still early in the investigation, police believe that this incident may have been an “intentional targeting of a specific individual in the walkway.”

Jocko said it appears that the suspect and their intended target knew each other, but wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

“We are still working to confirm all of those details. However, at this stage, it appears to be an isolated incident,” he said, adding that police will provide more information about the “possible suspect” as soon as they’re able.

“We understand that an incident like this, these incidents raise a lot of concerns for people. We want to assure the public that we are actively investigating and taking all necessary steps to ensure public safety.”

Jocko said none those who were injured attended or worked at TMU.

He also noted that police continue to search for a green sedan with a “smashed” windshield, adding that the vehicle’s licence plate number is DEDZ 565. The driver is outstanding at this time.

Jocko said police are now in the process of speaking to witnesses and are reviewing video surveillance from the area as they work to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.

Duty insp. Todd Jocko April 15 TMU hit-and-run Duty Insp. Todd Jocko speaks with the media at the scene of a hit-and-run on the TMU campus that injured 4 pedestrians.

Student ‘surprised’, ‘shocked’ by incident

One TMU student named Isaac told CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman that he heard an engine revving before the motorist struck several people.

He said he saw someone who was unconscious and a woman with leg injuries following the incident.

“I was studying when suddenly when I heard revving and a boom sound. My friend says he saw a crash, possibly a black car, crashed into students,” he said.

“One student had injuries to her feet. [The paramedics] put ice on her feet. Another person was lying down to next to a bench and has lost unconsciousness. They put him into an ambulance and took him to hospital.”

Noor, who also attends TMU, said no one ever expected this to happen on campus on a “regular Tuesday.”

“I’m surprised. I’m shocked. It’s so scary that this could happen. I hope they’re okay and they catch whoever did this because they’re a danger to public safety,” she said.

TMU urging people to avoid area near incident

Shortly after the incident, the university advised students, staff and faculty of an “active police investigation involving a motor vehicle accident” in the vicinity, urging them to immediate evacuate and avoid the area.

“There is no impact on classes, labs, or exams at this time. Employees should continue work as usual,” TMU said in the notice, which was posted online.

The university also told the school community that emergency responders are on scene and that further updates would be provided as they become available.

“An all-clear notification will be sent once the issue has been resolved,” it said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.