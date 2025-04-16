Man in his 80s dies after being pulled from Scarborough fire: police

Toronto Fire crews dousing the flames at a home in Scarborough on Wednesday. (CP24/Simon Sheehan)

Toronto police say man in his 80s has died after a two-alarm fire ignited a home in Scarborough.

Firefighters were called to the home on Portsmouth Drive near Lawrence Avenue East just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Toronto Fire told CP24 the fire ignited in a single family home and upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and flames in the rear of the house.

“Crews made an aggressive search and fire attack, and there was a rescue made out of the main floor of the residence,” officials told reporters at the scene.

They said one person was rescued from the house, and police have confirmed the elderly man that was taken to the hospital has since died.

No cause of the blaze was given, nor was a damage estimate.

Road closures are still in effect along Portsmouth Drive as fire crews work to put out hot spots.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.