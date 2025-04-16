Police identify suspect, give new details about vehicle he allegedly drove following ‘targeted’ TMU campus hit-and-run

Police have identified 23-year-old Ryan Petroff, of Toronto, as the suspect of an April 15 hit-and-run on the TMU campus. They say the vehicle he drove is a green, four-door Honda Accord with the licence plate DEDZ 565. (TPS photos)

Toronto police are searching for a 23-year-old man they allege is responsible for a ‘targeted’ hit-and-run on the TMU campus that injured four bystanders, two seriously, on Tuesday afternoon.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, police identified the suspect as Toronto resident Ryan Petroff.

“We believe this individual is dangerous, and we are urging the public not to approach him. If you see him, call police immediately,” said Insp. Errol Watson, of 51 Division.

“Mr. Petroff, if you are seeing this, get legal counsel and turn yourself in to the police.”

Toronto police said the individual that they believe was the intended target was not one of the pedestrians who was struck.

Watson said individuals at the scene identified Petroff as the suspect, however to “protect the identity of the victim,” he would not comment on the nature of the relationship between the suspect and intended target.

He would also not speak to the motivations for this incident at this stage and would not say if the suspect is known to the police or if he had a criminal history.

Police have also provided more details about the vehicle the suspect allegedly drove and fled in, saying that it is a green four-door Honda Accord with the licence plate DEDZ 565.

Watson added that this vehicle, which has not been located, has stolen licence plates.

TMU hit-and-run Nelson Mandela Walk, where a car struck pedestrians on the Toronto Metropolitan University campus, is pictured in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor (Laura Proctor/The Canadian Press)

The incident in question happened on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. on Nelson Mandela Walk, near Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East.

Police said officers at the scene found four pedestrians who had been injured.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, while the two others received minor injuries, were assessed at the scene, and received treatment there, they said.

Paramedics told CP24 that one of the patients was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The extent of the other person’s injuries, however, remains unknown at this time.

None of the victims attended or worked at the post-secondary institution, Toronto police said.

Police say suspect, intended target knew each other

Speaking with the media at the scene late Tuesday afternoon, Duty Insp. Todd Jocko said they believe the vehicle’s driver was targeting one person when they entered the pedestrian-only walkway.

He said it appears that the suspect and their intended target knew each other, but wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship, adding that police believe what occurred was an “isolated incident.”

The motorist, police said, fled the area eastbound on Gould Street towards Church Street.

Chow ‘shocked’ by incident

Early this afternoon, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow reiterated that when she was a professor at TMU she walked the corridor in question almost every day.

“It is just shocking that this could happen” Chow said following an unrelated news conference in the Beach area.

“My heart goes out to the victims and the families. We wish for a speedy recovery and the police are actively investigating.”

The mayor said she attended an event at TMU on Tuesday night and spoke with the university’s president and provost about the incident, adding that the university is working very closely with the police on the investigation.

She also said that the area where the hit-and-run occurred is “very safe” and what happened it is not due to “design problems.”

4 pedestrians hurt in hit-and-run on TMU campus

In an April 16 statement, TMU called yesterday’s incident “very troubling.”

“[We are] thinking of all of those who have been impacted,” the university wrote, adding that it “wants to ensure that the campus remains a safe, walkable place.”

“As an immediate measure to ensure pedestrian and public safety, planters have been placed at the main entrances to Nelson Mandela Walk and barriers have always been in place at Victoria and Bond Streets.”

The university noted that its pedestrian streets – Nelson Mandela Walk, Gould Street, and parts of Victoria Street – are City of Toronto property and must be accessible to emergency vehicles, but said it is in discussions with the city about ‘what additional safety measures can be implemented to ensure pedestrian walkways used by TMU community members and the public are safe while maintaining accessibility for emergency vehicles.”

Police speak to media Toronto Police Duty Inspector Todd Jocko speaks to media at Nelson Mandela Walk, where a car struck pedestrians on the Toronto Metropolitan University campus, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor)

Jocko, meanwhile, said police understand that incidents like these “raise a lot of concerns for people.”

“We want to assure the public that we are actively investigating and taking all necessary steps to ensure public safety,” he said on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact TPS at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.