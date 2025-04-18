Thinking of gifting a rabbit for Easter? Here’s why local human societies say ‘don’t’

It's important to do research before purchasing or adopting a rabbit. (Toronto Humane Society)

As Easter weekend arrives, you may have rabbits on the brain.

The animal is synonymous with the season and might entice some to consider gifting it as an Easter treat.

However, rabbits require a lot more care than one might expect.

“It’s really important for people to do their research when it comes to bringing home any animal, particularly rabbits,” Shannon Stephenson, Centre Manager at the Humane Society of Durham Region told CTV News Toronto in an interview.

“Rabbits typically live eight to 12 years, and their living environment and dietary needs require a lot of commitment.”

Pet rabbit It's important to provide your pet rabbit with enrichment in the form of toys and activities. (Ontario SPCA and Humane Society)

Since they’re not an extremely common pet, prospective adopters may not be aware that rabbits are very active and social animals, according to the Toronto Humane Society.

“I think there’s sometimes a misconception that rabbits can stay in cages or smaller enclosures, but it’s not good for them,” said Lauralee Dorst, Director of Community Animal Welfare at the Toronto Humane Society.

“They need to get out, stretch their legs, hop around, and they like to cuddle. They’re very social.”

“Rabbits have really unique personalities,” Stephenson seconded. “They bond really closely with their adopters and are really playful and smart. They can be easily trained as well – a lot of them are even litter trained.”

Pet rabbit Rabbits enjoy eating fresh vegetables like lettuce. (Toronto Humane Society)

In addition to needing plenty of space to move around and exercise, Dorst said it’s important to understand that a pet rabbit needs a lot of “enrichment,” something that can be given in the form of play or food.

“They like to play. They like to move little toys around, like balls or blocks. Giving them their food and fresh vegetables, like lettuce, in a way in that they can forage for it is also important – like how they would in the wild.”

But despite mimicking certain aspects of “wild” habits for a rabbit, it’s not somewhere they should be sent if you decide your home isn’t the right fit for them.

“Some people may think pet rabbits can be set free in the wild, but they are domesticated,” noted Dorst.

“If a rabbit was born in a home, they are not going to have those survival techniques to be released out into the wild. It’s the same with dogs. You wouldn’t expect them to go out and just join a pack of wild dogs.”

Pet rabbit Rabbits are very social animals and some even enjoy snuggling with their owners. (Ontario SPCA and Humane Society)

Dorst said that if you find yourself in a position where you can no longer care for your pet rabbit, you can reach out to the humane society, and they’ll provide support or surrender options.

Other things to know about caring for a rabbit?

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) says they always need fresh hay to make sure their teeth don’t get overgrown.

Rabbits also get bored. Making sure you have rabbit-safe toys and activities for them to get inquisitive or stimulated with will ensure they don’t eat your furniture.

Bunny-proofing things also helps, the RSPCA notes, so consider getting cord and edge protectors to ensure your pet rabbit doesn’t harm themselves if they take a bite out of the wrong thing.

And despite being domesticated, rabbits are still prey animals, which means they need somewhere to hide or burrow if they feel afraid – something as simple as a cardboard box with a hole can do the trick.

Pet rabbit Pet rabbits need a lot of room to run, jump, and hop. (Ontario SPCA and Humane Society)

Both Dorst and Stephenson agree that research is the most important thing to do before getting a pet rabbit – or any animal you plan to bring into your home.

“Please do your research into making sure that a rabbit is the right fit for your family and that you are prepared to take on their unique needs and the lifetime commitment that comes with them,” said Stephenson.

“Rabbits, as cute and beautiful as they can be, are not a good gift to get someone because there is quite a lifelong expectancy of care and expenses,” added Dorst.