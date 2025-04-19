Australia celebrates end to ‘Vegemite-gate’ after product back on shelves in Toronto

Vegemite are sold at a supermarket in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rod McGuirk

Canada and Australia have shaken hands to end a potential diplomatic dust-up over a yeast-based spread that many Aussies like on toast and crackers.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked Prime Minister Mark Carney and his team on Saturday for helping end “Vegemite-gate” and ensuring a Toronto café can once again have jars of the product back on its shelves, calling the trade issue a win for Australian industry.

Carney reposted Albanese on the social media platform X, lauding the value of free trade and a respect for cultural treasures with reliable partners like Australia.

His office noted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which earlier asked the Found Coffee cafe to pull its Vegemite, and the Prime Minister’s Office are separate agencies. But a spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the Prime Minister’s Office did help expedite the process that led to Vegemite’s status in Canada being restored.

A news release from the agency on Friday said an inspection of the café showed Vegemite being sold did not meet regulations around vitamin fortification, adding the food label also wasn’t in both French and English.

The CFIA’s release said a science-based assessment determined the added vitamins pose a low risk to people if the spread is eaten within suggested serving sizes, and the food inspection agency will work with Health Canada, the manufacturer and the importer to find a longer-term plan for Vegemite sales.

The Australian High Commission celebrated the news by posting a picture of a the yellow-and-brown jar, saying “Vegemite. Back on sale in Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2025.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press