Man taken to the hospital after taxi flips over following 2-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto

A taxi flipped over following a crash with another vehicle on April 20 near Lake Shore Boulevard and Yonge Street. The cabbie was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A man in his 50s has been taken to the hospital following a collision between a taxi and another vehicle on Sunday in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Lake Shore Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of a crash where a cab flipped over.

Paramedics told CTV News that they arrived at the scene and assessed three people, one of whom was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man taken to the hospital is the driver of the taxi and has minor injuries.

The other driver remained on scene, they said.

Currently, westbound Lake Shore is closed at Yonge Street as police investigate.

More details to come.