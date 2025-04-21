Police-involved shooting in Toronto leaves 1 person critically injured, SIU investigating

One person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a police-involved shooting in Toronto.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Toronto that left one person in life-threatening condition.

It happened near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

In a social media post, Toronto police said an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area and “as a result of the interaction,” the officer discharged their firearm.

Paramedics told CP24 that one person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following the incident.

The officer was not injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and will be probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting.