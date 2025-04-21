Toronto to see double-digit daytime highs all week

A windsurfer cuts through the waves along Lake Ontario overlooking the City of Toronto skyline on a warm winter day in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto appears to be turning the page on winter as the city welcomes double-digit daytime highs all week.

Below seasonal temperatures are expected in the Toronto area on Monday, but Environment Canada says the weather will warm up as the week progresses.

Monday will bring showers and a risk of thunderstorms with a high of 10 C, about four degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

The temperature is expected to climb to 13 C on Tuesday, but more showers are possible throughout the day.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday and Thursday, which will see highs of 14 C and 16 C respectively.

Cloudy skies are expected on Friday, but the high will be slightly above seasonal at 15 C.

Saturday will bring a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C and Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 13 C.