Police searching for man who allegedly assaulted a stranger in southwest Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a stranger in southwest Scarborough over the weekend.

The incident happened near Danforth and Victoria Park avenues on April 19.

Investigators allege that a male approached a man and started talking to him. That man then allegedly attacked the male who approached him and “assaulted him numerous times” before fleeing the area eastbound on Danforth.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and victim do not know each other.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s and six-feet tall with a muscular build, brown hair that was worn in a ponytail, facial hair, and a tattoo under his right eye and on both hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.