Teen shot in exchange of gunfire with Toronto police dies: SIU

The SIU is investigating a police-involved shooting in Toronto that left one person critically injured. (Beatrice Vaisman/ CP24)

A 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto police during a traffic stop in North York on Sunday night has died, the province’s Special Investigations Unit confirms.

The SIU said the teen, who was shot during an “exchange of gunfire” during a traffic stop near Sheppard Avenue West and Bathurst Street late Sunday night, died in hospital on Tuesday morning.

According to the SIU, Toronto police stopped an Infiniti in the area for a Highway Traffic Act infraction. The SIU later confirmed that the vehicle was missing its front licence plates.

“There was an exchange of gunfire during which two police officers discharged their firearms. The male was struck and was taken to hospital where he passed away this morning,” the civilian agency said in an updated news release on Tuesday.

Images from the scene showed several bullet holes in the windshield of a vehicle.

Security footage obtained by CTV News shows an officer talking with the driver behind the wheel while a second officer is seen on the opposite side of the car, standing beside two people.

The officer on the driver’s side suddenly backs away and begins firing their weapon toward the front windshield of the car before the second officer begins firing from the rear.

The responding officers were not injured, Toronto police and the SIU confirmed.

“There was a total of six occupants in the vehicle that was stopped,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette told reporters on Monday.

“Early information indicates that there was an exchange of gunfire. That’s what Toronto police have told us.”

The SIU has assigned five investigators and two forensic investigators to the case. Two subject officials and two witness officials have also been designated.

Officials are in the process of scheduling a post-mortem examination, the SIU said.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Laura Sebben