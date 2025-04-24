5 seriously injured, including 1 child, following 2-vehicle collision in Scarborough, paramedics say

Five people are injured, including one child, following a collision in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon. (CTV Toronto Chopper)

Five people are injured, including one child, following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of McNicoll and Midland avenues, east of Silver Star Boulevard, just before 4:25 p.m.

Paramedics tell CP24 three people—including two adults and one child—were rushed to the trauma while two other adults were taken to a local hospital. They say all of them sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision and the severity of everyone’s injuries are unknown at this time.

COLLISION: UPDATE

McNicoll Ave and Midland Ave

4:24 pm

-male passenger transported to hospital

-female driver transported to hospital

-4 people in total have been transported to hospital

-road closures still in effect

-expect delays in the area#GO847158

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 24, 2025

This is a developing story. More details to come…