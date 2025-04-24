Toronto Public Health looking into measles case connected to childcare centre

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a case of measles linked to a childcare setting in Etobicoke.

TPH tells CTV News Toronto that the case was identified at Thomas Berry Early Learning and Child Care Centre, located at 3495 Lake Shore Boulevard West, near Long Branch Avenue.

Public health did not specify when the case of measles attended the childcare centre or if there was any potential exposure.

TPH says as of April 24, there have been three laboratory-confirmed cases of measles in Toronto this year.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, a red and blotchy rash lasting three to seven days, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes or sensitivity to light.

Public Health Ontario (PHO) says it is reporting 95 new measles cases since last week, bringing the total number of people infected past 1,000.