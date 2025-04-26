2 homes in midtown Toronto catch fire after gas line struck, no injuries reported

No injuries have been reported after two homes in the city’s midtown area caught fire when contractors struck a natural gas line with an excavator late Saturday afternoon, says Toronto fire.

The incident happened at a home at 66 Balmoral Ave.

Toronto Fire Service (TFS) said flames were visible from the home as well as a number of neighbouring homes, which have all been evacuated.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Balmoral Avenue, just south of St. Clair Avenue, at 4:15 p.m. for reports of a gas line that had been hit.

They later said that homes on the north side of the street have been evacuated.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm incident, but is now under control and partially put out, TFS said in a post on X.

TFS crews remain on scene at a 2-alarm natural gas fire that affected two homes on Balmoral Ave (Yonge/St. Clair). Main body of fire has been knocked down. Thankfully, no reported injuries. Enbridge on scene mitigating gas leak. Fireground operations continue. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/w8dThlzWmL — Toronto Fire Services 🇨🇦 (@Toronto_Fire) April 26, 2025

Power in that immediate area has been shut off as crews from Enbridge deal with the gas leak.

Balmoral from Yonge to Avenue Road is currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians and police are advising drivers to expect delays.

More details to come.