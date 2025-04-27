Charity run/walk, parade to impact traffic on several downtown Toronto streets on Sunday

Several streets in downtown Toronto will off limits on Sunday morning due to a charity event and a parade.

Bumrun

The 14th annual Bumrun, a 5km run/walk that raises awareness for colon cancer screening, will result in the closure of Queen’s Park Crescent East and Queen’s Park Crescent West between College Street and Bloor Street West from 5:30 a.m. to noon.

From 7:30 to 10 a.m., the following streets will be impacted:

College Street will be reduced to one westbound lane between Queen’s Park and Spadina Avenue

Spadina Avenue will be reduced to one northbound lane between College Street and Bloor Street West

The eastbound lanes on Bloor Street West will be closed between Spadina Avenue and Bay Street

Bay Street will be reduced to one southbound lane between Bloor Street West and St Joseph Street

The westbound lanes of St. Joseph Street will be closed between Bay Street and Queen’s Park Crescent

Bus routes on Avenue Road and Wellesley Street will also be using modified routes to accommodate the rain-or-shine event.

Police are advising drivers that there may be delays in the area and urging them to consider alternate routes.

Khalsa Day Parade and Festival

The annual Khalsa Day Parade and Festival, which is also a rain-or-shine event, will also result in a number of road closures in the core:

From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Queen Street West will be closed between Bay and York streets.

From 12:45 to 3:30 p.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed between British Colombia Road and Bay Street; York Street will be closed between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street and between Queen and Adelaide streets; University Avenue will be closed between Front and Dundas streets; and Queen Street West will be closed between Simcoe and York streets.

The parade, which will run from 1 to 3:30 p.m., will start at the Better Living Centre (Exhibition Place, 195 Princess Blvd.) and will head along Ontario Drive south to Lake Shore Boulevard West.

It will then head eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard West to York Street.

At Fort York Boulevard, it will cross over to the westbound lanes and go north on York Street, then head northbound on York Street to University Avenue and over to Queen Street West where a festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square at 100 Queen St. W.

Some floats will, however, continue northbound on University Avenue.

School buses will be parking along University Avenue to pick up participants after the parade.

Police say drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternative methods of transportation. The TTC may also experience delays, they said.