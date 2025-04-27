Charity run/walk to impact traffic on several downtown Toronto streets on Sunday

Several streets in downtown Toronto will off limits on Sunday morning due to a charity event.

The 14th annual Bumrun, a 5km run/walk that raises awareness for colon cancer screening, will see Queen’s Park Crescent East and Queen’s Park Crescent West closed between College Street and Bloor Street West from 5:30 a.m. to noon

From 7:30 to 10 a.m., the following streets will be impacted:

College Street will be reduced to one westbound lane between Queen’s Park and Spadina Avenue

Spadina Avenue will be reduced to one northbound lane between College Street and Bloor Street West



The eastbound lanes on Bloor Street West will be closed between Spadina Avenue and Bay Street.



Bay Street will be reduced to one southbound lane between Bloor Street West and St Joseph Street.



The westbound lanes of St. Joseph Street will be closed between Bay Street and Queen’s Park Crescent

Bus routes on Avenue Road and Wellesley Street will also be using modified routes to accommodate the rain-or-shine event.

Police are advising drivers that there may be delays in the area and urging them to consider alternate routes.