Scarborough restaurant owner charged after allegedly installing hidden camera in washroom

An outside shot of Yomie’s RiceX Yogurt at 4188 Finch Ave. E., Unit 6, near Midland Avenue. Police alleged that the establishment's owner installed a hidden camera in the washroom. (TPS photo)

Police believe there may be more victims after the owner of a restaurant in Scarborough allegedly installed a hidden video camera inside the washroom of his establishment last year.

Toronto police say in November 2024 a customer discovered a hidden camera in the washroom of Yomie’s RiceX Yogurt at 4188 Finch Ave. E., Unit 6, near Midland Avenue, and contacted authorities who launched an investigation.

Investigators allege that the eatery’s owner installed the camera the month before.

On April 20, Zehan Xu, 25, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of voyeurism. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.

Police say they believe other customers who attended the restaurant between October and November 2024 may have been recorded without their knowledge or consent.

Anyone who used the restroom at the location during that time period or anyone with further information is asked to Toronto police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.