Toronto’s Filipino community ‘deeply saddened and shaken’ by deadly Vancouver festival attack

Members of Toronto’s Filipino community are feeling heavy-hearted after a man drove an SUV into a crowd of people over the weekend at a cultural festival in Vancouver, B.C., killing 11 and injured dozens of others.

“I can’t believe it, because it should be a fun day,” Ricky Tabanao, who owns Melrick’s, a well-known Pinoy bakery in North York, told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

“We’re really sad about what happened.”

Over in Scarborough, Mary Ann San Juan, the president and CEO of the Filipino Centre of Toronto, says members of her community are pained and grief-stricken following the tragedy, but also concerned for their loved ones.

“People are connected. [Everyone] in the Filipino community has someone [in Vancouver], a friend or a relative, whatever, there is a connection,” she said.

According to the 2021 census, 757,410 people reported that they were born in the Philippines and had immigrated to Canada, which makes the Philippines the third-largest source country for immigration to Canada, preceded by India (1.2 million) and China (830,980).

About 77 per cent, or 355,680 Filipino Canadians, reported living in Ontario, followed by 203,960 in Alberta, and 172,915 in British Columbia at the time of the census.

Prayer vigil Tuesday in downtown Toronto

On Tuesday, at 7 p.m., Toronto’s Filipino communities are hosting a prayer vigil at the Peace Garden at Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W., for the victims of Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu Day festival tragedy. Participants are asked to wear black and bring flowers and candles.

In a statement released on Monday, the Society of Philippine Artists, Recreation and Community (SPARC), which organizes the annual Taste of Manila festival every August near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, said it is “deeply saddened and shaken” by the attack.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and kababayans affected,” SPARC wrote in a statement.

“We stand in solidarity with the community during this difficult time.”

The organization went on to say that it is taking “extra steps to strengthen security measures” for this year’s festival.

“We are coordinating closely with authorities to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all,” they said.

“Your safety is our top priority.”

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Monday, Taste of Manila organizer Rose Seaborn, said they were “really shocked,” adding that tragedy has also raised a number of questions.

“As an organizers, what came to my mind is where did they lack in planning, most especially in terms of safety and security?” she said.

Those questions are also on the minds of city officials, as Toronto gets set for another busy summer of street festivals and community events.

“I will do everything I can as the mayor of Toronto to help keep people safe,” Mayor Olivia Chow vowed.

“Whether it’s barricades or working with the festivals organizers when there’s mass gatherings, we will keep people safe.”

