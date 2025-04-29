Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries following Etobicoke hit-and-run

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a fail-to-remain collision in central Etobicoke on April 28. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a driver in a fail-to-remain collision in central Etobicoke on Monday evening.

The crash happened in the Kingsview Village neighbourhood, near Islington Avenue and St. Georges Boulevard, between Highway 401 and Dixon Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 6:30 p.m.

The driver remains outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.