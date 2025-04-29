Woman critically injured by fallen branch in midtown Toronto: police

A woman in her 30s has critical injuries after being struck by a branch that fell on the street in midtown Toronto late Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened in the Casa Loma neighbourhood on St. Clair Avenue West, just east of Avenue Road.

Toronto police say they were called to that area at 3:22 p.m. for reports of a woman and a child that were hit by a large tree branch.

They later said that the child, whom they identified as a 10-year-old girl, was not hurt.

Fallen branch injured April 29 St. Clair/Avenue A woman was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a branch that fell on St. Clair Avenue West, near Avenue Road, on April 29. (Arlyn Mcadorey/CTV News Toronto)

Toronto EMS told CTV News Toronto that said they transported an adult female to a local trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening, injuries.

They added that there is “no indication of any other patients” at this time.

Currently, eastbound St. Clair is closed between Deer Park Crescent and and Avenue as police investigate.

More details to come.