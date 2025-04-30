Man dead following collision with TTC bus: Toronto police

Toronto police and EMS said the driver of a truck who was in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene at Sheppard Avenue and Meadowvale Road.

Toronto police say a man has died following a reported crash with a TTC bus in Scarborough.

In a post on social media, Toronto police say there were reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a truck and a TTC bus just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Meadowvale Rd & Sheppard Ave E @TPS42Div

-male driver of the truck was pronounced deceased on scene

-no other injuries reported

-ongoing investigation

-anyone with info, please contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900#GO885791

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 29, 2025

Police said the male driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

Toronto Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the man who died was in his 30s and said there were no other injuries.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

Several TTC routes are also being detoured as a result of the collision.