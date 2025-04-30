Police recover 500 bottles of stolen booze at property in Toronto

Police seized about 500 bottles of stolen booze while executing a search warrant in Toronto, investigators say.

Toronto police say they recovered about 500 bottles of stolen booze with a total value of about $30,000 while conducting a search warrant at a property in the city.

According to police, officers launched an investigation into an individual they believed to be in possession of stolen property “for the purpose of trafficking” in the area of Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East.

Police said they believed the suspect was purchasing stolen merchandise at an address.

“The investigation led officers to identify the suspect and his location, and a Criminal Code search warrant was executed,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

When the search was conducted, police say, officers discovered about 500 bottles of stolen alcohol with an estimated value of $27,000.

A 66-year-old Toronto man, identified as Vickneswararajah Mailvaganam, was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.