Man injured in stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core

A man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Toronto’s downtown core on Thursday morning, say paramedics.

It happened in the Cabbagetown neighbourhood, at a residence at 232 Carlton St., just west of Parliament Street, at around 4:35 a.m.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the common area of an apartment building.

The victim was transported from the scene with serious, life- threatening injuries to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said.

Police have since said that the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect, who is outstanding, is described by police as a white male in his 30s who was last seen wearing a grey sweater.

They have confirmed that the suspect and the victim knew one another, but are still working to determine what led up to this incident.

