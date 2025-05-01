ADVERTISEMENT

Man injured in stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core

By Codi Wilson and Joanna Lavoie

CP24’s Courtney Heels has the latest on the stabbing around the Carlton Street and Parliament Street area that left a 30-year-old man hospitalized.

A man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Toronto’s downtown core on Thursday morning, say paramedics.

It happened in the Cabbagetown neighbourhood, at a residence at 232 Carlton St., just west of Parliament Street, at around 4:35 a.m.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the common area of an apartment building.

The victim was transported from the scene with serious, life- threatening injuries to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said.

Police have since said that the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect, who is outstanding, is described by police as a white male in his 30s who was last seen wearing a grey sweater.

They have confirmed that the suspect and the victim knew one another, but are still working to determine what led up to this incident.

More details to come.