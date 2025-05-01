Man injured in stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core

A man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Toronto’s downtown core on Thursday morning, say paramedics.
It happened in the Cabbagetown neighbourhood, at a residence at 232 Carlton St., just west of Parliament Street, at around 4:35 a.m.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the common area of an apartment building.
The victim was transported from the scene with serious, life- threatening injuries to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said.
Police have since said that the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
The suspect, who is outstanding, is described by police as a white male in his 30s who was last seen wearing a grey sweater.
They have confirmed that the suspect and the victim knew one another, but are still working to determine what led up to this incident.
More details to come.