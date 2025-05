A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

One person has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following a stabbing in North York.

It happened near Sheppard Avenue West and Yonge Street at 8:05 a.m.

Police said a man in his 20s was injured and has been rushed to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious, paramedics told CP24.