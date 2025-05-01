Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in North York’s Willowdale area, suspect at-large

A man was seriosuly injured in a stabbing on Harlandale Avenue in North York on May 1. (Courtney Heels/CP24)

A heavy police presence remains in one North York neighbourhood where a man was stabbed on Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the Willowdale area, at a residence on Harlandale Avenue near Bangot Road, which is in the vicinity of Sheppard Avenue West and Yonge Street.

Toronto police said they were called there just after 8 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They said a man in his 20s was injured and taken to the hospital via emergency run for treatment.

His injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening, paramedics told CP24.

Toronto police, in a follow-up post on X, desceribed the victim’s injuries as life-threatening.

They added that the suspect, whom they said is a Black male in his 40s with dreadlocks and last seen wearing jogging pants, fled in a vehicle with a female.

The block where the stabbing occurred remains tapes off as police investigate.

This incident is the third serious stabbing in less than 24 hours in the Toronto.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More details to come.