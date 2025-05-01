Police ID man stabbed to death in Etobicoke motel room

Toronto police have identified the victim who was stabbed to death in a motel in Etobicoke last Sunday.

Police said 50-year-old Eligio Martinez Gomez was with 57-year-old Tanas Shmagranovski in a motel room near The Queensway and Royal York Road.

Man fatally stabbed in Etobicoke, suspect in custody Police cruisers outside Queensway Motel following a stabbing on April 27, 2025. (CP24)

Shmagranovski allegedly stabbed Gomez sometime Sunday morning. Officers did not say if they knew each other.

Police responded and arrested Shmagranovski at the scene. Meanwhile, Gomez suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

He is the city’s 11th homicide victim of the year.

Investigators have charged Shmagranovski with second-degree murder.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.