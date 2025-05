One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing near Carlton and Parliament streets. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

One man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core on Thursday morning.

It happened near Carlton and Parliament streets at around 4:35 a.m.

Police said the incident occurred in the common area of an apartment building.

A man was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made and it is not clear if the victim and suspect knew one another.