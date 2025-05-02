Here’s when splash pads, outdoor pools in Toronto will open

With less than two months until the official start of summer, the City of Toronto is gearing up to open its outdoor water facilities.

On Friday, the city released details about when park washrooms, water fountains, splash pads, and outdoor pools will open for the season.

While most seasonal park washrooms and attached fountains opened today, all remaining standalone water fountains, bottle filling stations and dog fountains in city parks will be available on May 24.

“We want people to enjoy the many amazing city parks for as long as possible when the weather outdoors is lovely,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a release.

“This means getting all the seasonal park washrooms and other water facilities ready right on time. I’m pleased that with our budget commitment, city crews have been able to get them ready on schedule again this year.”

The city notes that maintenance work on more than 1,000 water assets in city parks began early last month. Work includes cleaning, repairs and replacements.

On May 17, the city plans to open more than 140 splash and spray pads. Lifeguard supervision will begin at the city’s 10 beaches on May 31.

WHEN WILL POOLS OPEN?

The city says the early opening of 15 outdoor pools on evening and weekend schedules is scheduled for June 14, with the remaining 49 following suit on June 21.

All outdoor swimming and wading pools will open on a full schedule on June 27.