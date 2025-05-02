Officials warn of possible measles exposure at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is seen in this photo on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Toronto Public Health is warning of a potential measles exposure at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto’s downtown core.

Public health officials say anyone who visited the popular tourist attraction on Monday, April 21 from 1 to 7 p.m. may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

Anyone who may have been exposed at the aquarium, located at 288 Bremner Blvd., is asked to check their vaccination records to see if they are protected from measles.

They should also monitor for symptoms until Monday, May 12.

“Symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat,” a news release from Toronto Public Health read.

“Stay alert for symptoms even if you have been vaccinated against measles. If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider immediately.”

Toronto currently has three confirmed cases of measles this year.