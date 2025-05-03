Suspect wanted for stealing ‘Toronto police-issued equipment’ in east end

Police say the man pictured is wanted in a theft investigastion. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole their equipment in the city’s Riverside neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The theft happened at 4 a.m. in the area of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.

Police say a man smashed the rear passenger window of a parked vehicle and stole “Toronto police-issued equipment.” He fled the area in an unknown direction.

On Friday, investigators released a photo of the suspect, described as five-foot-ten with a medium build and last seen wearing a dark-coloured sweater, black sweatpants, black shoes and a black backpack with a white Nike logo.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.