2 men charged after food vendor assaulted in High Park, say police

A sign at the entrance of Toronto's High Park.

Two men have been charged after a food vendor was assaulted in High Park over the weekend, say police.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Toronto police say the victim was operating a food cart when he was approached by two men.

They then got into a verbal dispute, police said, before the two men assaulted the victim. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening by a media officer.

Christopher Caragianakos, 57, of Toronto, and Steven Caragianakos, 65, of Huntsville, were arrested and charged with one count each of assault.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.