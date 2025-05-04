Toronto Police-issued equipment stolen from parked car, suspect wanted

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after Toronto Police-issued equipment was stolen from a vehicle in a Riverside area parking lot.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after police-issued equipment was stolen from a vehicle parked in the Riverside area earlier this week.

Police say at around 4:00 a.m. on April 30, a man smashed the rear passenger window of a vehicle parked in the area of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue.

They say the suspect stole Toronto Police-issued equipment from the vehicle.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, police confirmed that the vehicle was not a Toronto Police Service cruiser.

The man police are looking for is described as standing five-foot-ten with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-coloured sweater, black sweatpants, black shoes, and a black backpack with a white Nike logo at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.