Man charged after another man stabbed in Toronto’s Fairbank neighbourhood

Toronto police are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation in the city's west end on May 6.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a house in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 8:44 a.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Hopewell Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Toronto police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, officers arrested a suspect, who they identified as 21-year-old Joel Mbah, at the scene. Police said Mbah and the victim knew each other.

In addition to attempted murder, Mbah has also been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.