A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One man has been rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s west end.

It happened at around 8:44 a.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Hopewell Avenue.

Police described the victim’s injuries as serious but paramedics told CP24 that his injuries may be life-threatening.

One man is in custody in connection with the incident.