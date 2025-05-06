Missing Toronto man’s vehicle found by provincial park south of Wawa

Police have an elevated presence around Sand River in Lake Superior Provincial Park, located approximately 70 km south of Wawa, as the search continues for a missing Toronto man.

Erasmus ‘Russ’ Smuntochilla, 65, has been missing since October 2024. An abandoned vehicle found in the Sand River parking lot on April 19 was later determined to belong to Smuntochilla.

He is described as a white man, 5-foot-10 with a thin build, short grey hair and blue eyes.

Looking for information

“The OPP is requesting the public’s assistance with this investigation,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“With the warmer temperatures, an increase in travellers, hikers, boaters, and anglers is expected in the Sand River area. The OPP is asking the public to contact police if they have had any interactions with a male matching Mr. Smuntochilla’s description, or if they observe any items on the trails or in the waterways near Sand River that may belong to the missing male.”

Any information, no matter how small, could help the investigation, police said.

The OPP can be reached by calling 1-888-310-1122 or visiting your closest police detachment.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.