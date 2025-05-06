Sunshine, warmer temperatures on tap for Toronto this week after stretch of cool, damp weather

A windsurfer cuts through the waves along Lake Ontario overlooking the City of Toronto skyline on a warm winter day in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Warmer weather is on the horizon for Toronto this week after a stretch of below-seasonal temperatures in the city.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 18 C in Toronto today with a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

The temperature will climb to 20 C on Wednesday but showers are also possible late in the afternoon.

While sunshine is in the forecast on Thursday, a cooler daytime high of 13 C is expected.

Toronto should see a “stretch of dry, bright and comfortable weather” that will “last through the weekend and into the next week,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Tuesday.

The weather will warm up slightly on Friday to a high of 15 C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday is shaping to be the best day of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 20 C.

Sunshine will continue into Sunday but the temperature will dip to a high of 16 C, about one degree cooler that the seasonal average.