Toronto Councillor accused of sexual assault by two women at Muskoka cottage testifies

Warning: Content in this article may be upsetting or triggering to some readers.

Michael Thompson took the witness stand to begin his defence of sexual assault allegations stemming from a 2022 Canada Day weekend getaway at a Port Carling cottage where two women say Thompson took advantage of and touched them without consent.

The Crown concluded its case against the longtime Scarborough councillor Tuesday with re-examination following defence questions last week in a Barrie courtroom.

Thompson, 65, told the court how he met one of the young women he later invited to the cottage at an event in Toronto. He testified he invited others to the cottage he described as “just friends” and made no promises of a networking retreat as witnesses have previously testified.

Thomson admitted to driving the woman home from an art exhibit, giving her $100 to pay her cell phone bill before her phone was disconnected. He said at the time of the cottage getaway he had been separated from his wife for about a year.

The court previously heard Thompson is accused of touching a woman under her bikini top while applying lotion on her body.

Another complainant, who completed her testimony Tuesday afternoon, said she was black out drunk when she awoke to find Thompson on top of her before he tried to force her to have oral sex.

Michael Thompson Michael Thompson leaves the courthouse in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., May 6, 2025. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

“I said no but I was scared,” she testified today saying she feared she could have been choked. This was the first time she made the allegation in court.

“I was just angry with myself, being intoxicated,” she added. “I didn’t want to make a scene,” explaining to the court when asked why she did not immediately leave the cottage following the sexual encounter with Thompson.

The young women said they were served alcohol by Thompson and his female friend who also supplied marijuana to them. At one point Thompson left the cottage to buy tequila.

Some of the witnesses who attended the cottage getaway said they were invited for a networking retreat which turned out to be a party on the cottage dock where they got drunk and high and were served meals by Thompson inside the cottage.

The trial, which began in October 2024, is scheduled to return Wednesday and Thursday when it is expected Thompson will continue testifying in his defence.

