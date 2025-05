Crews are on the scene of a collision near Eglinton Avenue West and Kipling Avenue on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say they received reports of a vehicle and a motorcycle colliding near Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the motorcyclist, a woman in her 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.