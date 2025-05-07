Toronto councillor accused of sexual assault cries on witness stand

Toronto Counc. Michael Thompson gives emotional testimony at his sex assault trial.

Brought to tears during testimony about the moment he found out he was being charged with sexual assault, longtime Toronto councillor Michael Thompson continued telling his side of the story Wednesday in a Barrie courtroom.

Thompson vehemently denied touching either of the young women accusing him of sexual assault without their consent at a Port Carling cottage over the Canada Day long weekend in 2022.

Thompson returned to the witness stand Wednesday, where defence lawyer Leora Shemesh asked the councillor for his version of events. Two women allege Thompson, who was recently separated from his wife, took advantage of and touched them sexually. One woman told the court she was “black out drunk” and awoke to find Thompson on top of her trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.

Thompson told the court he was awoken by the naked woman at 2 a.m. in his bedroom. Moments later, Thompson said, the woman kissed him in the kitchen, and they went downstairs to her bedroom after sipping shots of tequila. He characterized their intimacy as a continuation of kissing and touching from earlier in the day. Thompson said the complainant took the lead.

Michael Thompson Toronto councillor Michael Thompson and his lawyer Leora Shemesh outside the courthouse in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 7, 2025.

The councillor testified that at no point was the woman blacked out, unconscious, asleep, uncomfortable, or resistant. He insisted she never said no to him. He said the complainant initiated and performed oral sex on him and they both enjoyed the moment.

Thompson is also accused of touching another woman under her bikini top while applying lotion to her body while out on the cottage dock. He was adamant he did not touch the woman’s backside or breasts and never touched her sexually.

Thompson was then questioned about a witness who testified for the Crown in October. The young woman previously told the court she felt like she was being groomed by a sexual predator. She was referring to interactions with Thompson’s female friend who provided the women marijuana at the cottage. Thompson denied the allegations.

He told the court his female friend of 30 years was not attempting to groom the witness but was providing advice and mentorship to the young woman who was looking for a job. Thompson testified he never told the women to “feel free to get naked” and denied witness testimony his friend removed her top.

Michael Thompson Toronto councillor Michael Thompson outside the courthouse in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., May 7, 2025.

Thompson said he had no hidden agenda and did not invite the university student to the cottage for a sexual purpose. He told the court he had met her weeks earlier at an art gallery in Toronto and drove her home from the event because she didn’t have a ride. He said he never touched the young woman, never wanted to touch her, and was never inappropriate with her.

“There was no issue at all,” Thompson testified. He said at no point did anyone appear to be uncomfortable and not enjoying themselves.

He claimed the young woman appeared upset with him after Thompson told her he could not help her with her education.

Thompson also admitted to smoking marijuana with the women and bringing wine and tequila to the cottage, but again, said no one was intoxicated.

He testified he invited several people to the cottage that weekend to “relax and unwind” - many of whom cancelled or could not attend. Two women who described themselves as friends of his testified Thompson invited them to the cottage with their families but noted they couldn’t make it.

Thompson’s testimony is scheduled to continue Thursday in the Barrie courtroom.