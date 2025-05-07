Toronto man charged in Scarborough robbery probe; gun, ammo, knife, and drugs recovered

An image of a firearm that was seized following a robbery investigation in Scarborough. (TPS photo)

A Toronto man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to rob a store in Scarborough at gunpoint earlier this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday near Sheppard Avenue East and Markham Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 4:40 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

They allege that a man entered a store and approached the checkout counter before producing a handgun and making a demand for cash.

Investigators said a customer then entered the store, causing the suspect to run out empty-handed. He was located shortly afterwards by officers from 42 Division and taken into custody.

Police say at the time of the man’s arrest, officers recovered a Glock 21 handgun with a 3D-printed automatic switch, ammunition, a knife, and an undisclosed quantity of drugs.

Daniel Pertabsingh, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with one count each of robbery with firearm, unauthorized possession of firearm, possess firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, making an automatic firearm, and possess prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized as well as three counts of possess firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order. He was scheduled to appear in bail court on May 7.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.