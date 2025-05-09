Pedestrian dead after being struck by van and SUV in Scarborough hit-and-run

Police in Scarborough are searching for two vehicles that failed to remain on scene after a woman was fatally struck in Scarborough. Allison Hurst reports.

A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by two vehicles in Scarborough Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East at 9:30 p.m. for a collision.

Police said the pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was crossing midblock when she was hit by a northbound white Ford van and a southbound black SUV.

“A female Toronto firefighter who happened to be in the area stopped to provide life-saving measures,” Acting Insp. Phillip Sinclair said.

Shortly after, Toronto paramedics arrived, and despite their best efforts, Sinclair said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the deceased has not yet been identified.

The van and the SUV fled the scene, Sinclair said, noting that the Ford van is believed to have suffered damage to its windshield area.

When asked if speed was a factor, the acting inspector said the circumstances were undetermined at this time.

“Our collision reconstruction unit is on scene collecting evidence to determine the incident itself and gather a few more facts in regard to speed,” Sinclair said.

He asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage that could assist in the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.