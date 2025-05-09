Pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run involving two vehicles

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (CP24)

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East at 9:30 p.m. for a collision.

Police said the information they received was that a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles, which fled the scene.

One vehicle, believed to be white in colour, was last seen northbound on Birchmount Road, while the other, a black vehicle, was headed south.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately known.