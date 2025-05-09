Pedestrian seriously injured in Scarborough hit-and-run involving two vehicles

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East at 9:30 p.m. for a collision.
Police said the information they received was that a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles, which fled the scene.
One vehicle, believed to be white in colour, was last seen northbound on Birchmount Road, while the other, a black vehicle, was headed south.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately known.