‘Sunny and pleasant’ forecast expected for Mother’s Day weekend

A family take pictures in the shade on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Moms across the city will be getting a gift from Mother Nature this weekend with a stretch of “dry, bright, and comfortable” weather, CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.

“One of the best Mother’s Day gifts this year may be the weather,” Coulter said.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C on Friday. More sunshine is in the forecast on Saturday, along with a high of 22 C, about four degrees warmer than the average for this time of year.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, with the national weather agency calling for a high of 16 C.

The “sunny and pleasant weather” will still make outdoor activities enjoyable on Mother’s Day, Coulter added.

“Monday promises another stellar day with a light warm wind and a high of 24 C,” Coulter said.

While showers are possible mid-week, daytime highs are expected to remain above 20 C next week.