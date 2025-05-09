Suspect wanted in hit-and-run on TMU campus arrested following ‘road rage incident’ in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are seen above at the scene of a hit-and-run that injured four pedestrians on the TMU campus on April 15, 2025.

Toronto police say a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run on Toronto Metropolitan University’s campus that left five pedestrians injured last month was arrested following a “road rage incident” in Scarborough earlier this week.

In a news release, police confirmed that 24 charges have now been laid against 23-year-old Ryan Petroff, who was wanted in connection with the incident at the downtown university campus on April 15.

According to police, the victims were seated on a bench on Nelson Mandela Walk on the university’s campus at around 2 p.m. that afternoon when a suspect drove onto the pedestrian walkway and drove toward the bench.

Police said three victims were struck by the vehicle and two others sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

Two of the five victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

The driver fled the scene and the following day, police identified the suspect as Petroff.

Investigators previously said they believe he was targeting one person when he entered the pedestrian-only walkway and that it appears the suspect and the intended target knew each other.

Police wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the relationship between the two.

On Friday, investigators confirmed that Petroff was taken into custody on Thursday after he was stopped by officers following “a road rage incident” in the area of Morningside Avenue and Highway 401.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested on numerous outstanding warrants,” police said in Friday’s news release.

Police said he is facing two dozen charges, including attempted murder, sexual assault with a weapon, assault by choking, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death, and dangerous conveyance of a motor-vehicle causing bodily harm.