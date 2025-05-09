Video shows woman walking in middle of Scarborough road moments before fatal hit-and-run

Footage exclusively obtained by CTV News captures the moments before a woman was fatally struck by two vehicles in Scarborough. Steve Ryan has more.

Video appears to show the moments before a woman was fatally struck by a van and an SUV in Scarborough on Thursday night.

In home security and dash cam videos obtained by CTV News Toronto, a woman is seen walking into a live traffic lane on Birchmount Road, north of St. Clair Avenue East. Vehicles are veering around the woman who is wearing dark-coloured clothes.

Hit and run Screen grabs from two security videos show a pedestrian walking in the middle of Birchmount Road, north of St. Clair Avenue East, moments before she was fatally struck by two vehicles on Thursday, May 9, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

Lawrence Clementes, who witnessed the collision, told CTV News Toronto that many vehicles honked at the woman to try and get her off the road. He and his partner called 911 to notify police about the situation.

“And then suddenly, a vehicle going northbound from St. Clair unfortunately hit the person,” Clementes said.

According to police, the woman was walking on the northbound lanes when a white cargo van hit her.

“It was a fatal hit because the lady flew over a couple of metres, I would say. And then another vehicle going southbound ran over the lady,” Clementes said.

According to police, a black SUV struck the woman a second time.

Both vehicles fled the scene, police said. Investigators have released a photo of the white van, which they said may have suffered damage to its windshield.

Suspect vehicle Police released an image of the suspect vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough on the evening of May 8. (Toronto Police Service)

Clementes said he and his partner rushed towards the woman, stopping traffic so they could safely check on her.

“Among the vehicles that we stopped, there was an off-duty firefighter. So, the two of us kind of assessed the situation,” he recounted, adding that they were still on the phone with 911 at that time.

“We did what we could, but unfortunately, the lady passed.”

Police have not identified the victim. It is currently unclear why the woman was walking in the middle of the road. When asked Thursday night if speed was a factor, Acting Insp. Phillip Sinclair said the circumstances were undetermined at this time.

Pedestrian fatally struck in Scarborough hit-and-run Acting TPS inspector Philip Sinclair provides an update on the fatal hit-and-run involving two vehicles in Scarborough.

Clementes called it a “very sad” and “bad experience.”

“We were really hoping for the person to survive,” he said.

Hazel Dodge, who owns a business in the area, said the collision left her traumatized.

“It’s hard to believe that people could hit somebody and just take off. Hopefully, they find the people that did it,” Dodge told CTV News Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.