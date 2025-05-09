Woman struck by truck while cycling taken to hospital with serious injuries

A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was struck by a truck while riding her bike in the Cabbagetown area.
Toronto police say she was struck at around 6 p.m. in the area of Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street.
Paramedics tell CTV News Toronto that they transported the woman to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the truck remained on the scene.
Though police have not specified what type of truck hit the cyclist, video of the scene shows a dump truck stopped in the intersection.
Parliament Street is closed between Spruce Street and Dundas Street East as a result.
COLLISION: (UPDATE)— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 9, 2025
