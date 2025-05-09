Woman struck by truck while cycling taken to hospital with serious injuries

A dump truck can be seen stopped in an intersection in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhnood after a cyclist was struck. (CTV News Toronto)

A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was struck by a truck while riding her bike in the Cabbagetown area.

Toronto police say she was struck at around 6 p.m. in the area of Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street.

Paramedics tell CTV News Toronto that they transported the woman to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on the scene.

Though police have not specified what type of truck hit the cyclist, video of the scene shows a dump truck stopped in the intersection.

Parliament Street is closed between Spruce Street and Dundas Street East as a result.