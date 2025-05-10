Collision between motorcycle and tractor-trailer in Kawartha Lakes leaves 1 dead

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Kawartha Lakes Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer collided on Highway 7 near Highway 35 just before 10:30 a.m.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital, police say.

There is no word on the driver’s condition. The cause of the collision is unknown.

The highway closed for several hours but has since reopened. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash and has dash cam video to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.