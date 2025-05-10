Police investigating after male victim walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wound

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a hospital Friday night.

Police say they were notified about the male victim just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. There is no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

At this time, police do not have information about where or when the shooting occurred.